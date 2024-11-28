Premium portfolio, margin expansion to drive gains for Crompton stock

Home appliance maker Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals reported better-than-expected performance in the second quarter (Q2) of 2024-25 (FY25), outperforming peers due to a strong showing in the electrical consumer durables (ECD) segment.

Standalone sales rose by 10.5 per cent, while the ECD segment continued its growth momentum with a 12.5 per cent increase in revenues, driven by volume and pricing gains. Both the ECD and lighting segments saw growth, but margin improvements were primarily led by the ECD segment.

Within the ECD segment, which accounts for 74 per cent of total revenues, the appliance business delivered robust year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth