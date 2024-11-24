Premium portfolios to serve neat margin gains for liquor companies

The alcoholic beverage (alcobev) segment outperformed its peer categories within the discretionary consumer market in the 2024-25 (FY25) July-September quarter. While demand slowed in sectors like quick-service restaurant (QSR), apparel, and footwear, listed alcobev companies delivered strong performances.

QSR players reported same-store sales declines of 2-10 per cent due to subdued demand, and footwear companies posted modest 4 per cent revenue growth. Further, gross margins for major footwear players were lower due to inventory liquidation of non-Bureau of Indian Standards-certified products and increased discounting. Retail and apparel companies also missed Street estimates, with revenue growth marking the lowest in six