Business Standard

Sunday, February 16, 2025 | 11:17 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / QSR chains' sales recovery: The main course with a side of optimism

QSR chains' sales recovery: The main course with a side of optimism

Plating a comeback: QSR stocks ready to break their six-month diet of negative returns

Burger, Fast food, Burger, McDonald's
Premium

Photographer: Michael Thomas/Getty Images

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2025 | 11:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After several quarters of decline, most listed quick-service restaurant (QSR) chains have reported a recovery in same-store sales (SSS) or like-for-like growth in the 2024-25 (FY25) October-December quarter (Q3). The steady recovery across key players has led some brokerages to adopt a more optimistic view of the prospects of QSR majors. This recovery may also be reflected in the share prices of QSR companies, which, except for Jubilant FoodWorks, have posted negative returns over the past six months.
 
Motilal Oswal Research recently upgraded its outlook from ‘cautious’ to ‘positive’, as the segment began showing signs of modest improvement in Q3,
Topics : QSR stock market trading Motilal Oswal

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon