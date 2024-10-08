Result preview: India Inc earnings, revenue growth in Q2 may stay muted

Brokerages expect slower growth in industry’s volumes and revenue in July-September 2024 (Q2FY25).

But they anticipate a pickup in profit growth, driven by low costs of raw materials and reduced operating expenses, along with higher margins.

According to their estimates, the combined net profits of Nifty 50 companies are expected to grow 8.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the quarter, an improvement from a 1 per cent Y-o-Y decline in Q1FY25, but low in comparison to 29.7 per cent in Q2FY24.

The analysis is based on the quarterly number of 49 of the Nifty 50 companies whose earnings estimates are