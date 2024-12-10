RIL remains a laggard on bourses amid sharp six-month stock price sell-off

Reliance Industries (RIL), India’s largest company by revenue and market capitalisation, is laggard on the bourses. The company’s stock price has underperformed the benchmark BSE Sensex both in the short-term as well as medium and longer-term basis.

RIL stock price is down 0.8 per cent since the end of December 2023 compared to 12.5 per cent rally in the BSE Sensex during the period.

Similarly, the company’s stock price is up 19.3 per cent cumulatively since the end of December 2021 against 39.5 per cent cumulative rise in the benchmark index in the period.

The underperformance of RIL is largely