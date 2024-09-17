Business Standard
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Sharp import duty hike likely to impact margins of consumer majors

Sharp import duty hike likely to impact margins of consumer majors

Some corporates may prefer to cut margins and absorb some impact to avoid hurting demand

fmcg shopping consumer consumption
Premium

Devangshu Datta
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 7:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A sharp import duty hike on edible oils—palm, sunflower, and soy—will significantly impact fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) businesses. The hike is to the tune of 22 per cent. The duty for crude or unrefined oil has been raised from 5.5 per cent to 27.5 per cent, while that for refined oils is up from 13.75 per cent to 35.75 per cent.

Around 95 per cent of palm and sunflower oil requirements are imported, and around 70 per cent of soybean oil is also imported. Overall, India meets 60-70 per cent of its vegetable oil demand through imports. Palm,

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon