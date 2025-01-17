Slow margin recovery likely to remain a headwind for LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree’s (LTIM’s) December quarter revenue, at $1.139 billion, was up 1.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) (5.6 per cent year-on-year or Y-o-Y) in constant currency (CC) terms, marginally ahead of expectations.

Growth was led by manufacturing (+8.1 per cent Q-o-Q) and banking, financial services and insurance or BFSI (+3.4 per cent Q-o-Q, both in dollar terms).

The earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin was at 13.8 per cent (down 170 basis points or bps Q-o-Q, down 160 bps Y-o-Y).

Total contract value (TCV) of deal wins was at $1.6 billion, up +12 per cent Y-o-Y and book-to-bill was 1.5 times.