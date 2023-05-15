Realty stocks soar on Sebi proposal to formalise fractional ownership

The BSE Realty index on Monday soared 4.3 per cent—most among the 19-sectoral sub-indices—buoyed by the proposal to formalise fractional ownership of real estate in the country.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday issued a discussion paper proposing to regulate online platforms offering fractional ownership in real estate, a model already popular in countries such as the United States and UAE.
The market regulator has stated that such fractional ownership of real estate assets was proposed to be brought as MSM (micro, small, medium) REITs under Sebi (Real Estate Investment Trusts) Regulations.
