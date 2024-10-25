Business Standard
Strong India business growth to drive gains for Godrej Consumer stock

India revenue grew 6 per cent Y-o-Y with 7 per cent volume growth. Home Care had 12 per cent growth

Godrej
Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 7:58 PM IST

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) reported a 2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated revenue to Rs 3,670 crore. Organic revenue growth in constant currency was up 14 per cent Y-o-Y. Consolidated operating profit was up 5 per cent to Rs 760 crore, profit before tax grew 10 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 710 crore, and adjusted net profit grew 12 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 490 crore.
 
Consolidated organic volume growth was 5 per cent. India volume grew 7 per cent Y-o-Y. Gross margins expanded 70 basis points Y-o-Y to 55.6 per cent. Operating profit margin expanded 70
