Strong launch pipeline factored into realty major DLF's valuations

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 10:18 AM IST

Real estate major, DLF reported its highest-ever presales of Rs 9,050 crore in Q3FY4, which was up 4 times over the year ago quarter and well above estimates. This was driven by three new launches, which contributed Rs 8,600 crore to overall bookings. For 9MFY24, bookings stood at Rs 13,300 crore, which was twice y-o-y and exceeded the full-year guidance of Rs 13,000 crore with three months to spare. The first phase of DLF Privana, Gurugram, was sold out within 72 hours of launch with bookings of over Rs 7,200 crore. Other launches in Gurugram and Panchkula contributed Rs 1,400

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 10:18 AM IST

DLF has acquired 29 acres by taking over Rs 850 crore of debt from the lenders to IREO Developers

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com