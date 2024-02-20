Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Sona BLW's revenue gears shift with orders, electric vehicle share

Firm's efforts to broaden portfolio, scale-up, and diversify customer base will lead to strong earnings growth: Analysts

Revenue Collection
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Ram Prasad Sahu
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 8:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

From its lows this month, the stock of Sona BLW Precision Forgings is up 10 per cent on better-than-expected results. The stock rose by 4 per cent in the trading session on Tuesday after Japan’s Nikkei Group said that the Indian automotive component major has topped its rankings in terms of competitive advantage.

The competitive advantage rankings are based on sales, profit margin, capital expenditure, research and development, and market capitalisation.

The near-term trigger for the stock is the better-than-expected operating performance in the October-December quarter of 2023-24 and the trend of strong order wins, with a majority of them

Also Read

Sona Comstar surges 5% on strong Q2 operational performance

Bajaj Auto Q3 preview: Adverse product mix may hurt margins, say analysts

Oct auto retail sales dip 8% due to Shraddh period; Navratri sales up 18%

Auto retail sales up 9% in H1FY24; PVs, three-wheelers steal the show

Economies of scale to take electric-bus penetration above 70% by 2030

Domestic growth to power near-term performance of Cummins India

Mcap of BSE-listed firms hits peak at Rs 3.9 trn, investors add Rs 2.2 trn

Shifting paradigms: Retail shuffle meets FPI market drive, shows data

Valuation adrift: Uncharted course of low-float PSU rally, shows data

Reserving success: Hotel stocks thrive as demand checks in for long stay

Topics : Electric Vehicles Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. Q3 results The Compass Auto makers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 8:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRahul GandhiWPL 2024 full schedulePM Narendra ModiIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon