Sona BLW's revenue gears shift with orders, electric vehicle share

From its lows this month, the stock of Sona BLW Precision Forgings is up 10 per cent on better-than-expected results. The stock rose by 4 per cent in the trading session on Tuesday after Japan’s Nikkei Group said that the Indian automotive component major has topped its rankings in terms of competitive advantage.

The competitive advantage rankings are based on sales, profit margin, capital expenditure, research and development, and market capitalisation.

The near-term trigger for the stock is the better-than-expected operating performance in the October-December quarter of 2023-24 and the trend of strong order wins, with a majority of them