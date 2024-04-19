Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tata Communications: Q4 disappoints, but scope for signals to improve

The acquired businesses' revenue grew 4 per cent QoQ to Rs 950 crore

Weak Q3 show, near term growth worries for Tata Communications
Premium

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 10:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Communications reported disappointing results for the January-March quarter (Q4) of financial year 2023-24 (FY24), with flat revenues and lower Eb­itda margins. The consolidated revenue grew 1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to Rs 5,690 crore in Q4FY24. Data revenue too grew at 1 per cent Q-o-Q.
 
Adjusted for the acquisitions of Switch and Kaleyra, consolidated revenues and data revenues were flat Q-o-Q. For the last two quarters, adjusted data revenue has been flat Q-o-Q or sequentially. The acquired businesses’ revenue grew 4 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 950 crore. Consoli­dated Ebitda declined 7 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 1,060 crore
Topics : Tata Communications Q4 Results Indian companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 10:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEWipro Q4 PreviewJAC 10th Result 2024 DeclaredLSG vs CSK Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon