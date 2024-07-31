Varun Beverages stock remains expensive, growth spurs bullish analyst views

Varun Beverages (VBL) reported reasonable results and saw the stock sold down sharply followed by a sharp recovery. VBL reported a revenue growth of 29 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the April-June quarter (Q2) of CY24, (the company has a January-December financial year) while volume growth was up 28 per cent Y-o-Y. This was because of domestic volume growth of 23 per cent due to higher capacity and the heat wave. But international volume was flat with a transition to zero-sugar in Zimbabwe responsible for the poor results. Realisation was flat Y-o-Y at Rs 179 per case.

Guidance