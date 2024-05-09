Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

VIX vapour rising: Election-related anxiety catches up with the markets

Volatility index shoots up days after a record low

VIX VAPOUR RISING, markets crash, sensex
Premium

Representational Image

Samie Modak Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 10:46 PM IST
The India Vix, or the volatility index, dived 20 per cent to close at an all-time low of 10.2 on April 22, just days after India's marathon seven-phased elections commenced.
 
This, experts thought, was unusual.
 
A measure of the market's expectation of volatility in the next 30 days, the Vix is also called the “fear gauge”. Lok Sabha elections are usually a period of volatility for the markets and anxiety for traders.
 
The Vix is computed on the basis of the NIFTY Index Option prices. The higher the reading, the higher is the expected volatility. A lower reading says option
Topics : take two Markets stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 10:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGSEB HSC 12 Results DeclaredTCS CEO Krithivasan SalaryIndegene IPOIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon