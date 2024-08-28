10 years of Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana: Stepping aside and looking back

The year 2024 marks the tenth year of the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), the national mission for financial inclusion to ensure access to financial services, namely, a basic savings & deposit account, remittance, credit, insurance, and pension in an affordable manner. As one of the largest financial inclusion drives in the world and completed in record time, PMJDY is an indicator of the pulse of the bottom of the pyramid as it brings the poor within the fold of the formal financial system. PMJDY has brought the unbanked into the banking system, expanded the financial architecture