2D materials: India's chance to leapfrog in the semiconductor race

For decades, national power was measured by gross domestic product (GDP), industrial output, and control over natural resources. But the axis of power has shifted. Today, semiconductors, algorithms, data flows, rare minerals, and clean energy have become the new levers of influence. Mastery over these frontier technologies determines not only economic competitiveness but also national security and global leadership.

Among these, semiconductors are the most strategic chokepoint. The US has built an almost unassailable lead across the value chain. For emerging economies, trying to “catch up” by replicating this trajectory is a near-impossible task. We have to figure out the