Telecom is going to a new level, with sharp growth and increasing adoption of 5G networks across the world. The latest Ericsson Mobility Report is very enthusiastic about its growth. Total 5G subscriptions are projected to pass the 1.5 billion mark by the end of 2023, growing by 500 million in just one year, the report says. 5G subscriptions are now forecast to reach 4.6 billion globally by the end of 2028, making up more than 50 per cent of all mobile subscriptions. 5G will become the dominant mobile access technology by subscriptions in 2028. For businesses there is additional benefit. As enterprises embrace digital models, they are maximising efficiency by adopting private 5G networks. A private 5G network allows an institutional subscriber to get prioritised access or captive use of wireless spectrum. This allows companies to share information and data with higher security, efficiency and speed. International Data Corporation (IDC) says that private 5G revenues will cross $8.6 billion in 2026 from just $1.2 billion in 2021. IDC defines private LTE/5G wireless infrastructure as any 3GPP-based cellular network deployed for a specific enterprise/industry vertical customer that provides dedicated access to private resources. This could include dedicated spectrum, dedicated hardware and software infrastructure, and which has the ability to support a range of use cases spanning fixed wireless access, traditional and enhanced mobile broadband, Internet of Things endpoints/sensors, and ultra-reliable, low-latency applications.An increasing number of companies is offering private 5G services for industrial applications. Wipro has launched a managed private 5G-as-a-Service solution in partnership with Cisco. “Private 5G is enabling connectivity for a wide range of use cases in factories, supply chains, university and enterprise campuses, entertainment venues, hospitals, and more,” a Wipro statement says. Cisco and NTT have set up a private 5G network for a prominent university in Germany. “The mobile private 5G network has created the perfect conditions for the university’s important research projects due to the high bandwidth, real-time data transmission and low latency. The team of scientists in each of the nine facilities on the campus now benefit from optimal connectivity and interference-free digital applications for their work,” NTT says. The range of industries keen to use private 5G is diverse. Companies in sectors like mining, chemicals, manufacturing and logistics are seeking private 5G networks. Nokia is working to help automate mining operations in difficult conditions across the world. Nokia says that mine operators have ramped up their investments in digital automation — or Mining 4.0 — solutions in recent years, putting themselves at the cutting edge of industrial innovation and transformation.“All manually operated equipment, from diggers and haulers to crushers and trains, will eventually be replaced with autonomous mining equipment. Remote operations will supplement automation and enable 24/7 operations by allowing workers to monitor automated processes and operate machinery at a distance using virtual telepresence,” according to an assessment by Nokia. Use of augmented and virtual reality for mine workers helps them train and also prevent breakdown of machinery. All these processes require high-speed telecom connectivity. Private 5G can provide priority access to companies which can’t afford delays. “New major 5G markets are emerging. India is experiencing massive network deployments, making it the fastest-growing 5G market globally. 5G subscriptions are expected to reach 700 million and are estimated to account for 57 per cent of mobile subscriptions in the region by the end of 2028,” says the Ericsson Mobility Report. India has an advantage with its quick adoption of 5G. With appropriate pricing, various sectors can deploy private 5G. Increased investment in digital infrastructure will accelerate access of 5G across the country. Not just reach, but network operators will have to maintain a high quality of experience for users.