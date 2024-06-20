7 years of GST: Balancing tech & transformation

Seven years on, the goods and services tax (GST) has cemented its place as a game-changer for India’s digital economy. This tech-driven tax regime, where government and businesses have embraced automation, has demonstrably delivered. It has brought us closer to the dream of “one nation, one tax,” boosting supply chains and creating a springboard for specific sectors to thrive. However, as we celebrate this milestone, it’s crucial to take stock. A closer look at the actual impact of GST will help us identify areas where it can flourish further.

India’s digital leap:The success of GST as a reform hinged on