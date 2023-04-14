A big test for Opposition unity



A man who has served as Union minister and six terms as chief minister, and has broken bread with most parties on the Indian horizon at one time or another could not have survived without some extraordinary talent for negotiation and diplomacy. And Nitish’s entire political life has been about negotiatio Nitish as Svengali? The mind boggles.

The wait was long. But at last, it has happened. A meeting earlier this week between Nitish Kumar (and Tejashwi Yadav in tow) and the Congress leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi — a summit meeting, if you like — bestowed upon Nitish the job of Master Negotiator: The man who has won the confidence of the Congress to bring to one table as many Opposition parties as possible to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2024. If it happens it will be a Vishal Maha Gathbandhan and although the ink is yet to dry on the MoU, the BJP has already begun taking potshots at the effort.