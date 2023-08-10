Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.47%)
65688.18 -307.63
Nifty (-0.46%)
19543.10 -89.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.08%)
38007.60 -29.40
Nifty Smallcap (-0.52%)
5368.60 -27.90
Nifty Bank (-0.76%)
44541.80 -338.90
Heatmap

A brilliant model of affirmative action

In light of recent US Supreme Court decision on race-based admissions, the Indian model of reservations in both jobs and education holds valuable lessons

racism, education institute in US
Premium

T T Ram Mohan
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 9:51 PM IST
Follow Us
Last June, the US Supreme Court ruled, by a majority, that schools in the US cannot make race-based admissions. Many see it as a huge setback to the efforts to rectify historical wrongs through affirmative action for disadvantaged groups.

Some have interpreted the ruling to mean that the highest court in the US sees race-based affirmative action in educational institutions as a bad idea. Others feel vindicated in their belief that affirmative action in any sphere, including the workplace, is bad. Both interpretations are incorrect.
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

'Affirmative action' ends: US SC bans use of race in university admissions

Same-sex marriage in India: What did Supreme Court say in the case?

Maharashtra political crisis: CJI Chandrachud refers case to larger bench

WFI election: Supreme Court lifts Gauhati HC stay, orders polls immediately

Supreme Court shows the yellow card: Rahul Gandhi back in the field

Status quo policy with hawkish undertone

How sweet is India's spot?

The Big State and its discontents

Bringing Gati and Shakti to development

The green tinge of local manufacturing

Topics : BS Opinion US Supreme Court

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 9:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion LiveStock to Watch TodayZee Entertainment-Sony India MergerGold-Silver PriceRBI Repo Rate UnchangedIndependence Day 2023Mercedes Benz GLC LaunchedUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in DharwadNCLT approves Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger, dismisses all objections

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav GogoiRBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperationVoot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcementRupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon