close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

A casual attitude to safety

The tragic train accident in Odisha highlights India's neglect of safety and quality in infrastructure

Prosenjit Datta
Odisha Train accident
Premium

To be fair, train accidents have been decreasing over time and the number of consequential (or serious) accidents has reduced over the years

5 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 9:01 PM IST
Follow Us
India has just witnessed its most horrific train accident in over two decades. At the time of writing this column, official estimates put the number of deaths at 275, with over 1,000 injured. It involved three trains — the Coromandel Express, which derailed and then hit a stationary goods train before being hit by the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express coming from another line. Initial reports had suggested a signalling and switching error/malfunction as the probable cause, though the investigation has now been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
If this tragic accident was not bad enough, a bus carrying some of the injured persons from the train accident site in Balasore to a hospital had a head-on collision with a van in Bengal’s Medinipur district. Finally, even as this column is being written, videos of the collapse of an under construction bridge in Bihar are going viral on social media.
Investigations wil
Or
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

Odisha train accident: PM Modi distressed, speaks to railway minister

Balasore train accident: 261 dead, 900+ injured as rescue ops conclude

CBI probe recommended into Odisha train accident, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Labour laws' fairness challenge

An old solution to the emission problem

Can Vodafone Idea survive?

A transparency test for Adani

Being pragmatic about energy sources

India's quantitative tightening

Expected pause, surprise on stance?

Is Sachin Pilot readying to fly solo?

CBIC should clear the air quickly on pre-import issues

Banks up to tricks with bad loans again?

Topics : BS Opinion Odisha Train Accident

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 9:01 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India's quantitative tightening

Illustration
6 min read

Off track at Balasore

Odisha triple train crash
3 min read

A long pause

A long pause
3 min read

Expected pause, surprise on stance?

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
3 min read

Is Sachin Pilot readying to fly solo?

Sachin Pilot
5 min read

Most Popular

The smart thing vs the right thing

picture
5 min read

Banks up to tricks with bad loans again?

Banks
6 min read

Is Sachin Pilot readying to fly solo?

Sachin Pilot
5 min read

CBIC should clear the air quickly on pre-import issues

Apparel, drugs, and leather exporters under scanner for tax scheme misuse
3 min read

Expected pause, surprise on stance?

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon