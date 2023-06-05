A casual attitude to safety

In this section

India has just witnessed its most horrific train accident in over two decades. At the time of writing this column, official estimates put the number of deaths at 275, with over 1,000 injured. It involved three trains — the Coromandel Express, which derailed and then hit a stationary goods train before being hit by the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express coming from another line. Initial reports had suggested a signalling and switching error/malfunction as the probable cause, though the investigation has now been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

If this tragic accident was not bad enough, a bus carrying some of the injured persons from the train accident site in Balasore to a hospital had a head-on collision with a van in Bengal’s Medinipur district. Finally, even as this column is being written, videos of the collapse of an under construction bridge in Bihar are going viral on social media.

To be fair, train accidents have been decreasing over time and the number of consequential (or serious) accidents has reduced over the years

