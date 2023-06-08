close

A cautious pause, rate cut not on RBI horizon as yet

In the aftermath of the pandemic, RBI was tolerating inflation at the higher end of the band. Now, the focus is on to bring it down to the 4% target

Tamal Bandyopadhyay
The pause is what everybody had expected; a few had expected a tweak in the stance of the policy

5 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 5:37 PM IST
Remember Jonty Rhodes' famous run out of Pakistan's Inzamam-ul-Haq at the 1992 Cricket World Cup at Gabba in Brisbane? Looking at Rhodes’ action on the field, the commentators wondered: Is it a bird? Is it a plane?
In a similar fashion, the analysts are trying to dissect the successive pause on the policy rate front by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The questions they are asking: Is it a dovish pause? Or, is it a hawkish pause?
While pressing the pause button in April, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das had said, “It’s a pause, not a pivot.” This had made April's pause a hawkish one. This time, I would say, it’s a cautious pause.
Or
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics : Shaktikanta Das RBI Policy Interest Rates repo rate Indian Economy

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 5:37 PM IST

