A cautious pause, rate cut not on RBI horizon as yet

While pressing the pause button in April, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das had said, “It’s a pause, not a pivot.” This had made April's pause a hawkish one. This time, I would say, it’s a cautious pause.

In a similar fashion, the analysts are trying to dissect the successive pause on the policy rate front by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The questions they are asking: Is it a dovish pause? Or, is it a hawkish pause?