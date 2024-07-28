A change in course?

It is often hard for governments to reverse course. This involves admitting that something you earlier did might have been ill-advised. It also could mean that you have to listen to advice from those whom you either think are poorly informed or do not have your best interests at heart. But it is far more dangerous to stubbornly stick to a course of action after it has become clear that it is failing.



It may not be immediately clear, but the Union Budget, presented last week, did, in at least three important fields, signal — if obscurely