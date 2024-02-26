Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

A deep threat to election integrity

Deepfakes pose a daunting challenge for India and, if not tackled, they could undermine the 2024 elections

A deep threat to election integrity artificial intelligence
Premium

ILLUSTRATION: AJAY MOHANTY

Ajay Kumar -
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 9:59 PM IST
India, the world’s largest democracy, is gearing up for the upcoming general elections. Over the past 75 years, the Indian election machinery has built a formidable reputation, consistently electing governments at the state and central levels. Despite evolving challenges, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has demonstrated resilience through innovative measures such as election picture identify cards, electronic voting machines, voter verifiable paper audit trail, and the creation of the institution of election observers and expenditure observers. It has also leveraged social media for voter awareness. 

The 2024 general elections present the ECI with another daunting challenge — the pervasive threat
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election: Who are the key candidates from Congress?

State Assembly polls LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi to hold rally in Churu today

State Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Rajnath Singh slams BRS govt at rally

Emperor's new clothes

How the government lost the script on MSP to farmers

WTO MC13 may not achieve much

Three lessons from two years

The spectacular flameout of Byju's

Topics : Artificial intelligence BS Opinion Election Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 LIVE SCOREPM Narendra ModiArvind KejriwalGold Price TodayPaytm Share PriceBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon