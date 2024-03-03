A duel of sexagenarians and quadragenarians

It’s difficult to pinpoint who invented the car, but Karl Benz is most often identified as the inventor. He patented the three-wheeled motor car — called “Motorwagen” — in 1886. It was the first modern automobile.

A century later, in the 1980s, Ernst Dickmanns of Germany converted a Mercedes-Benz van into an autonomous vehicle, guided by an integrated computer. In 1987, the car managed to travel through traffic-free streets at a speed of 63 km an hour.

Google, Tesla and Uber got into the self-driving car business decades later.

In October 1994, Dickmanns’ team picked up a group of high-profile guests from the