A fascinating chart

Given all that has been going on in the world, I have been through a number of presentations on geopolitics. It is fascinating to see geopolitics through the lens of history and try to understand where we are today.

Most of the presentations start with the changing tides of global economic power. We have seen the rise and fall of great powers over the past 2,000 years, and over time the divergences are substantial. It is also my belief these changing fortunes are cyclical and also counterbalancing. Take the economic strength of India and China. Based on the work of