A gift that keeps giving: Athena's landing brings humanity closer to Moon

Yesterday, Intuitive Machines (IM), a private company based out of Houston, Texas, landed an unmanned vehicle, Athena, on the Moon. This is IM’s second Moon landing. Another Texas company, Firefly Aerospace, landed its Blue Ghost lander on Sunday, becoming the second private company to reach Luna.

Both missions are part of NASA’s $2.6 billion Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) programme, which partners with private industry to cut costs and support Artemis, a mission to return man to the Moon.

Athena will drill in search of ice, testbed a 4G network, and launch three rovers along with a new hopping drone,