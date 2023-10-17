A glimmer of hope for radio

Is there any hope left for radio? Last year, radio operators earned Rs 2,100 crore in revenues, which is not even a drop in the Rs 2.1 trillion that the entire media and entertainment business earned in 2022.

Radio is simply not seen as an important medium by media planners. At its peak in 2018, it had hit Rs 3,360 crore in revenues. In 2020, the pandemic halved that to Rs 1,430 crore. That is also the year India’s largest radio