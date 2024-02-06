A grand conspiracy or a massive scam?

The West Bengal government claims that the Union government owes it funds under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), two centrally sponsored schemes. The Union government has withheld funds because of procedural lapses and alleged corruption. There were delays in the submission of utilisation certificates (UC) of Rs 229,099 crore from 2002-03 to 2020-21, according to the State Finances Audit Report for 2020-21 by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

The chief minister of West Bengal wrote to the Prime Minister on February 2, 2024, complaining that her state had submitted UCs