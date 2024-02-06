Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

A grand conspiracy or a massive scam?

The Union government has withheld MNREGS and PMAY funds -two centrally sponsored schemes - because of procedural lapses, alleged corruption

Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)
Premium

Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Ashok K Lahiri
6 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 10:45 PM IST
The West Bengal government claims that the Union government owes it funds under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), two centrally sponsored schemes. The Union government has withheld funds because of procedural lapses and alleged corruption.  There were delays in the submission of utilisation certificates (UC) of Rs 229,099 crore from 2002-03 to 2020-21, according to the State Finances Audit Report for 2020-21 by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

The chief minister of West Bengal wrote to the Prime Minister on February 2, 2024, complaining that her state had submitted UCs
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Scam 2003: Who was Abdul Karim Telgi, and what was the Stamp Paper Scam?

At Rs 200K, Centre to provide 67% more to build rural homes in plains

Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana enrolments highest in 6 years, shows data

TMSEp565: Extension of PMGKAY, Subrata Roy, primary market, PMPVTG Mission

This state-owned housing finance stock has zoomed 305% in past 1 year

Dynamic shift: Indian Navy in the Red Sea

PM Suryodaya Yojana will help in self-sufficiency in country's energy needs

Empowering 'Solar Didis'

Dealing with Uncle Sam

Run-up to MPC meeting: 'Time not ripe to signal monetary policy reversal'

Topics : Narendra Modi Scam West Bengal Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Comptroller and Auditor General CAG financial sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayJio Financial ServicesHow to Save MoneyPaytmHDFC Bank GroupBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon