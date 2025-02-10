A health financing perspective: Fiscal space for social sectors shrinking

The finance minister’s 2025-26 Budget speech identified agriculture, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), investment, and exports as the four engines of growth, supported by reforms in taxation, power, urban development, mining, finance, and regulation — aiming for an inclusive and developed Viksit Bharat.

However, the social sector remains neglected, with its share in total Union expenditure declining from 5.3 per cent in 2019-20 to just 3.9 per cent in 2025-26. This brief highlights this gap, particularly in public health, by analysing seven full Budgets presented by the finance minister from a health finance perspective.

In the 2025-26 Budget, the