A journey of innovation: How 25 years transformed life and technology

In 2021, as India battled the Delta wave of Covid-19, a new challenge emerged: Vaccine hesitancy. Would we fall into the scepticism trap seen in the West? Enter the digital heroes! Celebrities and influencers flooded social media, turning hashtags and posts into a collective cry for the jab. These vaccines, developed at a pace that pushed the boundaries of medical innovation, became symbols of hope. People — binge-watching Netflix on high-speed internet and ordering groceries on their smartphones — turned to the CoWIN app to book vaccination slots. Ride-hailing apps stepped in as impromptu chauffeurs to vaccine centres.

