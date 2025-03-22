Saturday, March 22, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Opinion / Columns / A leader & 19 months: Lal Bahadur Shastri's legacy beyond Tashkent peace

A leader & 19 months: Lal Bahadur Shastri's legacy beyond Tashkent peace

Among Shastri's contributions were the Green Revolution, appointing C Subramaniam as his food minister, and recognising the talent of M S Swaminathan

Lal Bahadur Shastri
Lal Bahadur Shastri

Shekhar Gupta
7 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Two tumultuous 19-month periods have defined our past over three generations, determined our present, and will continue to dominate the future in their very contrasting ways. One is easy to guess — the 19 months of Emergency between June 25, 1975, and March 21, 1977. It’s serendipitous that this column is being written exactly on that date, the 48th anniversary of the lifting of the Emergency.
 
One set of 19 history-defining months out of the way, can you guess what would be the second? I can make it easier for you. Go back to the tenures of our prime ministers.
Topics : BS Opinion Shekhar Gupta Shekhar Gupta National Interest Lal Bahadur Shastri

