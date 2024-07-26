Business Standard
A leader is just a comma

Long-remembered leaders desist from trashing their predecessors

Jamsetji Tata
Source: tata.com

R Gopalakrishnan
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 10:15 PM IST
This article is dedicated to the memory of JRD Tata, whose 120th birth anniversary is on July 29.

Leaders rarely display self-deprecating humour in public. To his credit, Rishi Sunak did so in the British Parliament last week when he spoke about “having achieved, at age 44, a bright future that is behind”. More commonly, we witness the leadership afflictions of charisma, megalomania, and cult. Mercifully, many leaders minimise bad effects through the art of humble leadership; they imagine their tenure as just a comma, though an important one, in the long sentence of history. About a
First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 10:15 PM IST

