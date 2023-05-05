close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

A living fossil, on TV today

No doubt the coronation of King Charles III has enduring cultural heritage, but when state rituals are divorced from private beliefs, can they retain their public character for long?

Mihir S Sharma
King Charles' coronation
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

4 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 10:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

It is objectively strange that, in the third decade of the 21st century, a modern liberal democracy is staging a medieval, religious event to announce that its currently serving head of state is in fact its head of state. The coronation today of Charles III — who was already proclaimed king of the United Kingdom in September, and has carried out official duties since then — is unquestionably something of an anachronism.
It is an anachronism, in fact, even by the standards of anachronistic monarchies. No Danish monarch, for example, has been crowned since 1840, and there has been no coronation in Sweden since 1873. The Dutch monarchs have never been crowned; since 1814, when the Netherlands regained its independence after Napoleon’s occupation, they have been given a presidential-style inauguration in front of a joint session of parliament. No northern European monarch has ever worn a crown in public, state occasions included, for over a centur
Or
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Dabbawala, architect, actors: Indians invited to King Charles' coronation

King Charles III Coronation: When and where to watch live in India

Craftsman Automation up 4% as Marina III Singapore sells entire 5.5% stake

CAQM invokes Stage III of GRAP as air pollution in Delhi-NCR rises

Best of BS Opinion: Abolish exemptions, politics over pension, and more

Behind the 'Russia tilt'

Dealing with the diaspora

A monster from the past

A presidency in peril

Lessons from a year of war

Censorship and its costly fallout

What critics of the govt miss: Not much is lost if the PLI scheme fails

Indo-Pacific naval strategy

Greenwashing, ESG backlash and transitions

Debt and its dangers

Topics : BS Opinion Prince Charles UK

First Published: May 05 2023 | 10:40 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

What critics of the govt miss: Not much is lost if the PLI scheme fails

Manufacturing PMI, industrial output, PMI
4 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Indo-Pacific naval strategy, long route for oil, & more

Navy
1 min read
Premium

The long route for oil

Exports
3 min read
Premium

Harmful power concentration

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.
3 min read
Premium

Indo-Pacific naval strategy

Navy
7 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

What critics of the govt miss: Not much is lost if the PLI scheme fails

Manufacturing PMI, industrial output, PMI
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon