A million dollar arm candy

Louis Vuitton’s new Artistic Director Pharrell Williams captivated the fashion world earlier in the summer with the announcement of his new Speedy duffle bag, reportedly priced at a cool $1,000,000 — hence dubbed the “Millionaire” bag. Pharrell’s Millionaire Speedy, Louis Vuitton (LV) said, would be a one-of-a-kind bright and bold bag completely handmade by one of the luxe brand’s experimental exotic leather ateliers.

The bag itself features a body constructed of yellow crocodile leather with flipped white monogram and matching tan accents, while the hardware on the carrying option, like the rivets, buckles, and chunky Cuban link carrying chain, come in yellow gold. Finishing up the design of the bag is an “LV” padlock set with VVS pavé diamonds. The bag