A new documentary about aliens hangs between revelation and speculation

premium
In an era where every minor mishap is filmed in high definition grainy UFO videos have lost their sting. But those with decades of top-level security clearances are considerably harder to dismiss. (Image: Freepik)
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 10:42 PM IST
The Age of Disclosure arrives during a period of acute public interest in unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs), met by predictably cautious official pronouncements. Director Dan Farah, steeped in the cinematic mythology of E.T. and The X-Files from his growing up years in the ’80s and ’90s, presents his documentary not as conspiratorial froth but as a compilation of testimony from insiders who suggest the United States has quietly accumulated decades of information, and potentially material, suggesting non-human intelligence.
Mr Farah has stacked his cast with serious operators. The documentary pulls in 34 contributors, a
Disclaimer:
These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com
or the Business Standard newspaper