A new fear of AI dawning?

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
The announcement last week of Geoffrey Hinton quitting Google, and, when asked why, replying “I left so that I could talk about the dangers of AI without considering how this impacts Google”, has made us all wonder what lies ahead for all of us. Why all of us take Mr Hinton’s comment very seriously is because he is known in scientific circles as the Godfather of AI. He is the brain behind the “neural network”, a mathematical concept that makes it easy to extract patterns from very, very large datasets of human languages. Thus, you can say that things like ChatGPT would not have come about without the “neural network” and Mr Hinton’s contributions (more than 200 peer-reviewed research papers) to make it usable.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or