Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

A new PSU isn't the answer

Government needs to rethink fleet expansion strategy

PSUs
Premium

Representative Picture

Michael Pinto
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 10:15 PM IST
A lot has been written about India’s burgeoning freight costs and what must be done about them. Experts warn that the country, which incurred freight costs of $85 billion in 2019-20, will see that figure rise to about $400 billion by 2047. What rankles even more is that all this money is being paid out to foreign shipping companies. So now, public sector undertakings (PSUs) in the fields of gas, oil, coal and fertiliser are being asked to leap into the (for them) uncharted waters of shipping by floating their own shipping company. Once more policymakers seem
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Questions for policymakers, can we bank on Budget, more

Useful WIPO guide on Trade Secrets and Innovation

Vehicle cover transfers to buyer on registration

Benefits of the domestic 'silk route'

The questions for policymakers

Topics : BS Opinion PSU government offices Freight rates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 10:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayEconomic Survey 2024 LiveBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon