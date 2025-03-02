A new way to measure digital capability: Tracking tech progress globally

Countries are tracking their progress in technological capabilities as these are times when artificial intelligence (AI) matters more than military artillery and economies must remain competitive.

A fresh and relevant approach to assessing digital competitiveness has been developed by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER). The Delhi-based international think tank has a new report called ‘State of India’s Digital Economy’ that assesses national capabilities using a framework that analyses connectivity, harnessing of technology, innovation, protection against cyberattacks, and sustainability (CHIPS).

Indices developed by ICRIER’s Prosus Centre for Internet and Digital Economy assessed digitisation of the Indian