A plea to provide more mutual fund data

It was the 1960s and the cold war was at its peak. A race was organised between two top runners—one from the United States (US) and the other from the Soviet Union. The US runner beat his Soviet counterpart. The Soviet media needed to report the news positively. The spin it gave was, “Soviet finishes second, US runner ends second last.”

This episode is now part of the broader folklore about Cold War-era propaganda. It illustrates how information can be spun to influence public perception. It also highlights spin doctors ’ role in presenting factually correct but misleading