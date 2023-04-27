close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

A portrait of the deliveryman as a human being

Organising themselves like the Dabbawalas of Mumbai could do wonders for the pay and status of delivery people

Suveen Sinha
Delivery
Premium

Some delivery people might request you to get into confirmations and cancellations so they can make an extra hundred rupees

6 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 9:59 PM IST
Follow Us
On the evening of January 8, 2022, Delhi’s streets were deserted. The third wave of Covid-19 was rising and a weekend lockdown was in place. It was anyway not a great Saturday evening to step out: unseasonal rains had made it unusually chilly and damp. In the spirit of the new metropolitan India, food orders were pouring in at online delivery platforms.
One of those orders pinged Salil Tripathi’s phone as he sat astride his motorcycle, parked on a street side. As Tripathi took out his phone, an SUV driven by a drunk policeman rammed into him. The impact threw him up in the air and killed him instantaneously.
Several reports, especially a particularly poignant one in the South China Morning Post, painted a moving portrait of Tripathi. Covid-19 converted him from a restaurant manager into a delivery “executive”. His son, said the SCMP report, was expelled from a private school because the delivery “executive
Or

Also Read

White-collar workers turn to gig jobs in search of better work-life balance

Demand for gig workers increased by 10 times in 2022, says report

Two-thirds of Indian technology enterprises hiring gig workers: Report

Blinkit shuts some Gurugram dark stores for good as delivery workers strike

Zomato launches hotline number to report rash driving by delivery partners

The founder, the spouse, and their start-up

The Bank doesn't mean the World to anyone

Tech layoffs: It's business, not personal

Come one, come all

A match not made in start-up heaven

That Thucydides Trap again

Smart changes in media

India's demographic dividend will remain unpaid

Inflation and its discontents

Get real with targets

Topics : BS Opinion gig economy

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 9:59 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Old white males

Joe Biden
3 min read
Premium

Growth instruments

healthcare
3 min read
Premium

Sebi at age 31. Or is it 35?

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
6 min read
Premium

A portrait of the deliveryman as a human being

Delivery
6 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Realistic assessment, healthy reduction, and more

us- china -india, china, us , india, war, economic war
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Sebi at age 31. Or is it 35?

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
6 min read
Premium

A portrait of the deliveryman as a human being

Delivery
6 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon