A question of spirit

Busy civil servants preparing a five-year plan for the next government raises questions about convention

Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

A K Bhattacharya
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 10:12 PM IST
Members of India’s fabled steel frame, or civil servants belonging to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), have been experiencing something quite unusual this summer. Lok Sabha elections have been announced. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has enforced the Model Code of Conduct. Yet, senior civil servants, who usually heave a sigh of relief from their routine work for a few weeks before a general election, are under even greater pressure to work overtime. In the past, most bureaucrats, apart from those entrusted with election duties, would treat this pre-election period as an occasion for recharging their batteries through some
Topics : BS Opinion civil servants bureaucracy IAS officers Five Year Plan

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 10:12 PM IST

