A question of spirit

Members of India’s fabled steel frame, or civil servants belonging to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), have been experiencing something quite unusual this summer. Lok Sabha elections have been announced. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has enforced the Model Code of Conduct. Yet, senior civil servants, who usually heave a sigh of relief from their routine work for a few weeks before a general election, are under even greater pressure to work overtime. In the past, most bureaucrats, apart from those entrusted with election duties, would treat this pre-election period as an occasion for recharging their batteries through some

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper