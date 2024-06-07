Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

A summer kick for football fans

South American football is associated with dazzling entertainment, only three teams - Brazil, Mexico and Argentina - currently figure in the FIFA world team rankings

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Kanika Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 11:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

June 15 marks the start of a month of sleepless nights for football fans when the European Championship, better known as the Euro, kicks off with Germany taking on Scotland. From June 21, the nights will morph into dawn when defending champions Argentina meets Canada in the first match of Copa America. These competitions rank as the world’s second and third most watched football tournaments — the World Cup occupying first place by a big margin.
 
This year’s editions have an extra edge because they are likely to be the last time we get to see two of the world’s
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion India football Portugal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 11:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon