Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

A thumbs up for transparency

The Supreme Court's verdict on electoral bonds is very welcome, but corruption remains a huge challenge for India

supreme court, electoral bonds
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Ajay Chhibber
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 10:36 PM IST
The Supreme Court of India’s decision to rescind electoral bonds should be celebrated. Electoral bonds, introduced by the Narendra Modi government in 2018 just before the 2019 elections, made donations to political parties — earlier paid as bribes — legitimate and legal. Since the names of the donors or the recipient party were not disclosed, with only the State Bank of India (a government-owned bank) keeping the information, it was an opaque system that benefitted the party in power. These purchases were not even known to the Election Commission. The pay-for-play scheme essentially legislated what is known as Grand Corruption.
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

SC strikes down electoral bonds: Full timeline and scheme explained

Exit poll 2023: Here's how politicians reacted to poll predictions

Electoral Bond Scheme: Rs 16,518 crore collected till date, Centre told LS

SC strikes down electoral bond scheme as 'unconstitutional', against rights

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Unleashing govt's procurement power

Elon Musk and CEO salaries in India

Acharya Vidhyasagar championed the cause of knowledge to empower people

Best of BS Opinion: NDA approach to PSUs, caring for elderly & more

The smart shifts in video

Topics : Transparency in polls Election Bonds Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 10:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTripura JEE 2024 RegistrationUP Board Examinations 2024IND vs ENG Test Playing 11Airtel in-flight Roaming Plans Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon