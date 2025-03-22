A world much like the 1930s: Echoes of war, tariffs, and autocracy

Many historians have noted similarities between the current state of the world and the 1930s. The parallels are obvious, but there are also major differences. The 1930s saw authoritarian regimes in control in many countries, including Germany, the Soviet Union, Italy, Hungary, and Japan, apart from the existence of colonial empires.

The world had survived a pandemic (the so-called Spanish Flu). It was enduring a depression that started in 1929. One outcome of the Great Depression was trade wars. Every nation tried to protect domestic industry by following a mercantilist policy, imposing duties and tariffs on imports. The global outcome