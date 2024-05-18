Abki baar 90 paar?

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has just given us the cue to look at the prospects in the ongoing general elections in a teasingly counterintuitive manner: By focusing on the Congress party’s likely numbers instead of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s).

In a detailed interview with ThePrint, Mr Reddy said his party only needed 125 seats to form the next government, while the BJP would need a minimum of 250.

I know, I know, so many of you are triggered already. From where will he get these numbers? What kind of fantasy is it? Please stay with me for a bit. This