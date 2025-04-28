Monday, April 28, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / AGMs: Where are the shareholders despite a surge in investor base?

AGMs: Where are the shareholders despite a surge in investor base?

While the number of shareholders continues to rise, investor participation in annual general meetings has been steadily declining

Image
Premium

Amit Tandon
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 10:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Writing about the East India Company in the 1700s, Nick Robins in his book The Corporation That Changed the World wrote that “the (East India) Company operated as a limited property-based democracy that was run for and by its shareholders……(The) Company’s shareholders had to have £500 of nominal stock before they could vote either in the quarterly meetings of the Court of Proprietors held in March, June, September, and December, or at the annual meeting in April. This was the high point in the Company’s calendar, when over a thousand shareholders would gather to elect a slate of 24 directors.”
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion AGMs Markets

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon