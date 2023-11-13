AI and the global job market

As you and I argue over the 70-hour workweek proposed by N R Narayana Murthy for India’s youth, Elon Musk has made alarming claims regarding artificial intelligence’s (AI’s) impact on the world economy and labour market. “There will come a point where no job is needed — you can have a job if you want to have a job for sort of personal satisfaction, but AI will be able to do everything,” Mr Musk said to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the recent AI Safety Summit in Bletchley Park, UK.

Will the AI-impacted global job market really evolve towards such an alarming scenario? Or is it over the top? One may remember that just a year ago, at a