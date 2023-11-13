Sensex (-0.50%)
64933.87 -325.58
Nifty (-0.42%)
19443.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6300.60 + 15.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41009.70 + 26.85
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
43891.25 -105.40
Heatmap

AI and the global job market

The AI-driven world may align more with the Keynesian hypothesis than Elon Musk's gloomy prophecy of no jobs

AI, google, Artificial Intelligence
Premium

Representative Image

Atanu Biswas
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 8:52 PM IST
Follow Us
As you and I argue over the 70-hour workweek  proposed by N R Narayana Murthy for India’s youth, Elon Musk has made alarming claims regarding artificial intelligence’s (AI’s) impact on the world economy and labour market. “There will come a point where no job is needed — you can have a job if you want to have a job for sort of personal satisfaction, but AI will be able to do everything,” Mr Musk said to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the recent AI Safety Summit in Bletchley Park, UK.

Will the AI-impacted global job market really evolve towards such an alarming scenario? Or is it over the top? One may remember that just a year ago, at a
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit 2023: UK PM Rishi Sunak shares his vision for UK-India relations

Rishi Sunak lands in the eye of the storm due to his pen; here's why

UK PM Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata offer prayers at Akshardham Temple

Elon Musk says he will give $1 bn to Wikipedia if it changes its name

Cambodian template for Bangladesh elections

Tax mop-up to digital infra, many positives to cheer up Diwali

Dark underbelly of carbon trade

The super power of longer work hours

How technology is using data to reduce carbon emissions

Topics : Artificial intelligence Elon Musk Rishi Sunak job market

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 8:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTorrent Power Share PriceND vs NZ Semi FinalVirat KohliAyodhya DeepotsavSalman Khan | Tiger 3World Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first timeG Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyasIndian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci studyPalm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon