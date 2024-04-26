AI edition of books

“It is a curious fact that the last remaining form of social life in which the people of London are still interested is Twitter.” This is the beginning of the 1897 story titled “The Importance of Being on Twitter”, by English writer Jerome Klapka Jerome. One may wonder how that’s possible. Wasn’t social media, even the internet, unquestio­nable in those days? Well, German artist Mario Klingemann shared this story in 2020. He revealed that the story was manufactured by GPT-3, the predecessor of ChatGPT. All Klingemann offered was the title, the author’s name, and the initial “IT”. And it resulted

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper