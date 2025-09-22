Monday, September 22, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / AI is at an extreme: Market cap, returns, capex surpass tech-bubble highs

AI is at an extreme: Market cap, returns, capex surpass tech-bubble highs

The believers are convinced that AI will solve the demographic and fiscal challenges of the West

artificial intelligence
premium

Today in the US, 65 per cent of all venture capital investment is going into AI- or machine-learning–based startups.

Akash Prakash
6 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 10:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At the moment, global markets are dancing entirely to the tune of artificial intelligence (AI). It is everywhere, and either you believe and participate in the bull market, or you sit on the sidelines, doomed to mediocre relative performance while waiting for sanity to return. As of today, the bulls have the upper hand, as markets are convinced that AI is transformational and here to stay. It will determine the future winners and losers, both at the company and sovereign level. At the beginning of an industry platform shift, one should not worry about valuations, just focus on
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Artificial intelligence BS Opinion AI technology
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon